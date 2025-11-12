Trump Pardons GOP Lawmaker's Husband

President Trump has pardoned Tennessee Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger's husband, who pleaded guilty more than a decade ago to health care fraud and other crimes and served time in federal prison.
- Robert Harshbarger Jr. was a licensed pharmacist in 2013 when he admitted substituting a cheaper drug imported from China that was not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the iron sucrose that the FDA had approved for kidney dialysis patients to use. He was sentenced to and served four years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution, pay a fine, and forfeit $425,000 in cash.