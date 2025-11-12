Kimmel Mourns Death of Bandleader

"To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement," Jimmy Kimmel said in an Instagram post Tuesday. He said Cleto Escobedo III, the saxophonist and bandleader who led "Cleto and the Cletones" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, died that morning at age 59, People reports. Escobedo had been a fixture on the late-night show since its 2003 debut, with his father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., also playing saxophone in the band.

"Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement," Kimmel wrote. "Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto's wife, children and parents in your prayers."