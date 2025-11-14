Thief Hits Newly Opened Tom Brady Store

Police are searching for a shoplifter who stole about $9,700 worth of baseball and Pokemon cards from a CardVault by Tom Brady store in lower Manhattan. The New York Police Department asked for the public's help this week in identifying a man with a Yankees cap caught on surveillance footage. He's accused of taking the collectible cards on the morning of Oct. 20, per the AP . USA Today notes it's not clear exactly which cards were lifted.

The man attempted to make a purchase with a credit card, but the transaction was declined. He then entered manual prompts into the contact payment terminal to bypass the rejection without the employee's knowledge. The suspect left the shop on foot with the cards, according to a release from the police. No one was injured. TMZ reports that the store had only opened its doors a few weeks before the theft. Police had no updates on the case as of early Friday afternoon.