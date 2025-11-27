South Africa Can Forget About G20 in Miami, Trump Says

President Trump said Wednesday that he will bar South Africa from participating in the Group of 20 summit next year in Miami and "stop all payments and subsidies" to the country over its treatment of a US government representative at this year's global meeting. Trump chose not to have an American delegation attend this month's summit hosted by South Africa, saying he did so because white Afrikaners were being violently persecuted. It is a claim that South Africa, which was mired for decades in racial apartheid, has rejected as baseless, the AP reports.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said South Africa had refused to hand over its G20 hosting responsibilities to a senior representative of the US Embassy when the summit ended over the weekend. "Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year," Trump wrote. "South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere," he said. Payments will stop immediately, the president said.

On Monday, the US took over the rotating presidency of the G20. By tradition, the host country hands over a symbolic wooden gavel to the nation taking over the group presidency. But there was no American official on hand to receive it from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa because of the boycott. The US wanted to send a representative from its embassy. South Africa refused, saying it was an insult for Ramaphosa to hand over to someone it called a junior official.