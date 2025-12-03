8 NYC Immigration Judges Out as Trump Ups Deportations

President Trump dismissed eight immigration judges in New York City on Monday, sources familiar with the situation tell the New York Times . The move is part of a wider shake-up in the nation's immigration courts as the administration pushes to accelerate deportations. The latest firings, confirmed by both the National Association of Immigration Judges and a Justice Department official, took place at 26 Federal Plaza, home to one of the city's three federal immigration courts and a key site for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

NY1 notes that the firings represent a 10%-plus decrease in the number of immigration judges in the city. Among those dismissed was Amiena A. Khan, the assistant chief immigration judge at that location, who oversaw other judges, per the Times. Judges removed earlier in the year said the administration appears to be targeting those perceived as being too lax, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear. "All of the judges are now sitting speculating about whether they're next, and the impact that that may have in their ability to remain impartial and do their jobs fairly," says Carmen Maria Rey Caldas, a former judge who was dismissed in August.

As for the DOJ, a spokesperson tells NY1: "This Department of Justice is restoring integrity to our immigration system and encourages talented legal professionals to join in our mission to protect national security and public safety." ABC News notes that these firings coincide with the Department of Homeland Security actively seeking out "deportation judges," with potential jobs dangled that could pay more than $200,000.

Monday's dismissals occurred shortly after almost 200 protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan to oppose a potential ICE raid, notes the Times. The Trump administration has pledged to intensify deportation efforts in New York and has slammed the city's sanctuary policies, which limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.