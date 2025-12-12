Record Win Launches Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Season

Lindsey Vonn didn't just ski well for a 41-year-old on Friday, she skied like a champion who's faster than all challengers. Vonn on Friday became the oldest winner of a World Cup race since the circuit started in 1967, the AP reports. Vonn raced to a stunningly fast win in a downhill at St. Moritz to earn her first victory in nearly eight years—and the first in her comeback with titanium implants in her right knee after a five-year retirement . Vonn shed tears on the podium later when the Star-Spangled Banner played.

The US ski great seized the lead by an astonishing 1.16 seconds ahead of Mirjam Puchner of Austria. Even wilder was that Vonn trailed by 0.61 after the first two time checks at the Swiss resort. Vonn's lead was later cut to 0.98—still a massive margin in downhill—when unheralded Magdalena Egger took second place from teammate Puchner. "It was an amazing day, I couldn't be happier, pretty emotional," Vonn told Swiss broadcaster RTS. "I felt good this summer but I wasn't sure how fast I was. I guess I know now how fast I am."

Her first victory since a downhill in March 2018 at Are, Sweden, gave Vonn—working with new coach Aksel Lund Svindal—a perfect start to her Olympic season. Her run Friday looked routine when she dropped tenths of seconds to Puchner's time on the top half of the sunbathed Corviglia course, where the finish is at altitude above 6,500 feet. Vonn then was faster than anyone through the next speed checks, touching 74 mph, and posted the fastest time splits for the bottom half. She skied through the finish area and bumped against the inflated safety barrier, lay down in the snow and, upon seeing her time, raised her arms. The victory gave Vonn 83 race victories across all World Cup disciplines.