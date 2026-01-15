Man Who Tried to Open Plane Door Lands in Prison

If Mario Nikprelaj felt trapped on a plane, he's not going to like where he'll be for the next 18 months. The 24-year-old Michigan man who tried to open a plane's exit door during a July flight from Nebraska to Detroit, forcing an emergency landing in Iowa, has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. Crew and passengers reported that Nikprelaj appeared to be trying to open an emergency exit shortly after the July 17 SkyWest flight departed Omaha, per People . He pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with the flight crew in September.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Nikprelaj was disruptive even before takeoff, refusing to fasten his seatbelt and making "rude statements" to both passengers and crew. As the aircraft ascended, he repeatedly unbuckled his seatbelt and stood up. At one point he allegedly made an obscene gesture at a flight attendant, poked the attendant in the chest, and, when told he would be reported, threatened to kill the 80-year-old, the US Attorney's Office said. The abuse continued as the flight attendant tried to stop Nikprelaj manipulating the exit door near his seat.

As the pilot diverted to Cedar Rapids, authorities say Nikprelaj removed his shirt, walked the aisle, and swung at passengers who approached him. Police officers who arrested him on the ground reported finding a prescription bottle with 41 Xanax pills that were not in his name. Local charges at the time included disorderly conduct, assault, possession of prescription medication, and harassment. Federal prosecutors noted Nikprelaj has numerous prior convictions, including domestic violence, disorderly conduct, breaking and entering, drug paraphernalia possession, and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer. KCRG reports he once stole a snow plow while shirtless.