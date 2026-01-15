Does Trump Have a Joe Rogan Problem?

Joe Rogan has been critical of ICE tactics on American streets, but his most recent comments have caused quite a stir. "Are we really going to be the Gestapo?" he asked in an interview with Sen. Rand Paul. "Where's your papers? Is that what we've come to?" Coverage:

Rogan's views are more nuanced than the soundbites suggest, writes J. Oliver Conroy at the Guardian. In the same podcast, he made clear he sees "both perspectives" on the immigration crackdown, including the conservative view that unchecked illegal immigration will only get worse. It's "more complicated than I think people want to admit," he said. But: Rogan has criticized the ICE tactics as too aggressive multiple times, going back to April of last year, notes Axios, which rounds up his comments. When speaking to Paul, he called the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good "all kinds of wrong," adding, "It's also very ugly to watch someone shoot a US citizen, especially a woman, in the face."