Joe Rogan on ICE: Do We Want 'Gestapo' Roaming the Streets?

Podcaster Joe Rogan says he's not on board with turning immigration enforcement into a street sweep. On Tuesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host criticized aggressive tactics under President Trump's immigration crackdown, likening them to a secret-police-style operation. "You don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people—many of which turn out to be US citizens that just don't have their papers on them," Rogan said, before adding: "Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?" He appeared to be referring to Trump's use of National Guard troops to support federal immigration operations, the Hill reports. Rogan made the remarks while speaking with Republican Sen. Rand Paul, saying immigration policy is "more complicated than anyone wants to admit."

His comments come as protests grow in Minnesota after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis. Federal officials claim Good used her car as a weapon to interfere with an ICE operation; the Department of Homeland Security has defended the officer's actions. Polls show many Americans disagree with the administration's stance and think the officer should face charges. Rogan specifically mentioned Good's killing, NBC News reports. Noting it was "very ugly to watch someone shoot a US citizen, especially a woman, in the face," Rogan continued, "It just looked horrific to me. I mean, when people are saying it's justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was kind of turning the car away." He called her death a "terrible tragedy," USA Today reports.

Rogan, a major media figure with particular reach among young men, has distanced himself from Trump on several issues—including the president's mass deportation agenda, his comments about the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, and the delay in releasing the Epstein files—in recent months after previously backing the former president's 2024 bid. Several other podcasters have similarly distanced themselves from Trump's agenda since he took office.