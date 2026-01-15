Brach's Tweaks Formula of Its Valentine Hearts

Candy hearts may still look the same this Valentine's Day, but Brach's is trying to make sure they don't all taste like the school chalk of your childhood. The company is rolling out Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts , a new version of its classic holiday candy that promises a tangier, less powdery bite, per Quartz . The pastel hearts remain hard candies but will come in six flavors—blue raspberry, fruit punch, lemon-lime, orange, cherry, and pineapple—rather than the traditional muted mix many know.

Brach's says the new hearts have fresher phrases as well, with messages printed on both sides—for example, "Sweetie" on one, "Cutie" on the other. Some candies will feature the American Sign Language gesture for "I love you," along with emojis meant as a nod to how people actually flirt in 2026.

Those loyal to the original formula won't be left out: Brach's will again sell its traditional conversation hearts alongside the new line as Valentine's Day approaches. The company produces about 3 million pounds of the candies each year, though it's not alone in the market. Spangler Candy, which acquired the iconic Sweethearts brand in 2019 after Necco went under, also turns out its own version—reviving a candy that briefly vanished from shelves before returning in 2020. Reader's Digest rounds up some of the diverse sayings that have appeared on candy hearts over the years.