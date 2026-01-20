Chess Player's Death Blamed on Accidental Overdose

American chess star Daniel Naroditsky had a mix of stimulants and other drugs in his system when he died in October at age 29, according to a newly released toxicology report. The report by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner blamed his death on "accidental poisoning after ingesting a drug cocktail," reports People . The late grandmaster was found unresponsive on a couch in his Charlotte home last year.

Naroditsky had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system, along with drugs known to be ingredients in the opioid-like kratom, per NBC News. At the time of his death, police said they were examining the case as a possible overdose or suicide. Friends had said he was upset before his death after being unfairly accused of cheating. Naroditsky was a former child prodigy who went on to become a prominent American commentator and coach.