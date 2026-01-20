Mexico Sends Dozens More Cartel Members to US

Mexico's security minister said Tuesday that it had sent another 37 members of Mexican drug cartels to the United States, as the Trump administration ratchets up pressure on governments to crack down on criminal networks it says are smuggling drugs across the border. Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch wrote in a post on X that the people transferred were "high impact criminals" that "represented a real threat to the country's security." It is the third time in less than one year that Mexico has sent detained cartel members to the US as the country attempts to offset mounting threats from President Trump, the AP reports. García Harfuch said the government has sent 92 people in total.