Greenland Dogsled Race Disinvites Trump Envoy

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry's Arctic photo-op has melted away. Landry, serving as President Trump's envoy to Greenland, has been dropped from the guest list for the territory's marquee dogsled race as backlash grows over Washington's talk of taking control of the island, the Hill reports. The Greenland Dogsledding Association said the tour company that initially invited Landry to the 2026 Avannaata Qimussersua race had rescinded that invite, a move the association's chair, Mikkel Jeremiasen, called "reassuring" in a statement. The association had last week objected to Landry's invite, calling it "wholly inappropriate," and launched a probe into who sent it, Politico reports.

The snub comes a year after second lady Usha Vance called off her own appearance at the same race following protests over her visit. Since Trump's return to the White House, senior officials have openly floated the idea of bringing Greenland under full US control, arguing it's vital for "national security purposes." The island holds significant mineral resources and hosts Pituffik Space Base, a US installation operating under a longstanding defense pact with Denmark and used for missile warning, space monitoring, and Arctic research.

Danish leaders and NATO allies have pushed back hard against any suggestion of a US takeover, and tensions have only escalated. Over the weekend, Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom after some of those countries deployed troops to Greenland's capital, Nuuk, in response to his rhetoric.