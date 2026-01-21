Naomi Osaka Rocks 'Jellyfish' Ensemble at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.   (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Naomi Osaka didn't just walk into the Australian Open; she made an entrance that looked borrowed from a couture runway, the New York Times reports. Before striking a ball in her first-round match in Melbourne, the four-time Grand Slam champion arrived in a layered, sea-toned Nike dress topped with wide white pleated pants, a sweeping brimmed hat, a veil that trailed behind her, and a parasol in hand—an ensemble she told Vogue drew inspiration from jellyfish and butterflies. All but the dress came off before play began; Osaka went on to win.

The look, created by Nike and London-based couture designer Robert Wun, who has also dressed Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, quickly ricocheted across both sports and fashion media. Some observers saw it as a memorable swing at blending high fashion and sport. One Times reporter likened the entrance to something out of a Baz Luhrmann film and said the veil and hat evoked 1920s glamour and even bridal wear, while another said the outfit infused a kind of "Sunday best" seriousness into Osaka's typically more playful style. Others were less convinced. NYT fashion critic Vanessa Friedman argued the look leaned more toward a costume, calling it a distraction rather than on-court innovation.

The debate slots Osaka into a shifting lineage of tennis style, one she says she grew up watching through Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova. "When I look back at the players who came before me, I think about how those moments—those looks—have become memories that live forever," she told Vogue. Unlike Serena's tutus and catsuits, which challenged on-court norms, Osaka's statement so far is about the walk-in, echoing the much-discussed Gucci bag carried by Jannik Sinner onto the court. As the Guardian notes, "the idea of tennis having its own version of a catwalk has been cemented."

