Driver Killed, 20 Injured in Barcelona-Area Train Crash

A Barcelona commuter train crashed Tuesday after a retaining wall fell onto the tracks, Spanish emergency services said, just two days after a separate deadly train collision killed at least 42 people in southern Spain and injured dozens more. Officials say the driver was killed in Tuesday's accident and at least 20 passengers were injured, the Telegraph reports. The Barcelona crash came as emergency workers searched for more victims in the wreckage of Sunday's accident, and as the nation began three days of mourning for the victims, reports the AP.