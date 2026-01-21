World  | 
Spain

Driver Killed, 20 Injured in Barcelona-Area Train Crash

Accident happened just 2 days after collision killed 42 in southern Spain
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 20, 2026 6:53 PM CST
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visit the site of a train collision in Adamuz, southern Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.   (Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via AP)

A Barcelona commuter train crashed Tuesday after a retaining wall fell onto the tracks, Spanish emergency services said, just two days after a separate deadly train collision killed at least 42 people in southern Spain and injured dozens more. Officials say the driver was killed in Tuesday's accident and at least 20 passengers were injured, the Telegraph reports. The Barcelona crash came as emergency workers searched for more victims in the wreckage of Sunday's accident, and as the nation began three days of mourning for the victims, reports the AP.

The commuter train crashed Tuesday near the town of Gelida, located about 35 minutes outside of Barcelona. Spain's railway operator ADIF said the containment wall likely collapsed due to heavy rainfall that swept across the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia this week.

