Biggest Oscar Nomination Snubs and Surprises

The big story out of Thursday's Oscar nominations is the record of 16 set by the movie Sinners. But as always, the list of nominees also includes surprises and perceived snubs. Here are some of the bigger ones, as rounded up by People, the Los Angeles Times, and Deadline.



Snubs

Wicked: For Good—the sequel to the heavily nominated 2025 hit—was shut out entirely. That means no best actress nod for Cynthia Erivo, and no supporting actress nomination for Ariana Grande.

Rising star Chase Infiniti, widely seen as a frontrunner, did not receive a best actress nomination for her role in One Battle After Another.

Paul Mescal did well on the pre-Oscars circuit but did not get a best actor nomination for Hamnet, in which he plays a grieving William Shakespeare.

Benny Safdie's MMA drama The Smashing Machine failed to convert Golden Globe buzz for Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt into Oscar recognition.

Noah Baumbach's Hollywood-set Jay Kelly left both George Clooney and Adam Sandler off the ballot.