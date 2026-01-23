Patagonia Sues Drag Queen Pattie Gonia

Patagonia is taking a drag performer to court over a name that sounds a lot like its own. The outdoor-clothing company is suing Wyn Wiley, who performs as "Pattie Gonia," accusing the environmental activist of leaning on Patagonia's distinctive logo and branding to sell merchandise and causing what it calls "irreparable" harm to the company's image, the New York Post reports.

According to the complaint filed this week in federal court in California, Patagonia and Wiley reached a deal in 2022 under which Wiley agreed to respect the company's trademarks and keep their drag persona focused on activism, not commerce. Patagonia says that changed when Wiley applied with the US Patent and Trademark Office to register "PATTIE GONIA" for a range of commercial uses, including apparel and merch sales. Patagonia argues that Wiley's use of the Pattie Gonia name to advertise outdoor events and speaking gigs related to environmental sustainability overlap with the company's own mission, Reuters reports. Wiley, who once backpacked 100 miles in drag to raise money for outdoor nonprofits, has been using the stage name since 2018, the Ventura County Star reports.

Court documents say Patagonia had previously warned Wiley not to use its logo, its stylized mountain silhouette, or its familiar Belwe font—or anything "substantially similar." But after discovering Wiley's online shop, which offered "Pattie Gonia Hiking Club" shirts and stickers and other items that allegedly echoed Patagonia's look, company lawyers emailed again last February. "Patagonia remains supportive of your work," the email said, but insisted the drag persona "not be commercialized" and asked that sales of products using Pattie Gonia branding or Patagonia-like designs stop.

Wiley and a business partner replied that they "have never and will never reference the brand Patagonia's logo or brand," arguing there was "plenty of room" for both identities to coexist and saying they trusted "Patagonia will stay on their side and we will stay on ours," the suit states. Patagonia says subsequent outreach went unanswered and that Wiley continued to display branding too close to its own, prompting the company to sue. Wiley has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, and the case now puts a prominent climate-focused drag activist on a legal collision course with one of the most visible outdoor brands in the US.