Judge Casts Doubt on Trump's Ballroom Authority

A federal judge asked some sharp questions Thursday about President Trump's legal authority to knock down part of the White House to make room for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom US District Judge Richard Leon repeatedly pressed Justice Department lawyers to identify what law actually lets Trump demolish the East Wing and replace it with a $400 million event space funded largely by private donors, the Washington Post reports. "Where do you see the authority for the president to tear down the East Wing and build something in its place?" asked Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, accusing the administration of trying an "end run" around Congress.