Coast Guard Rescues Athlete Doing 'World's Toughest Row'

A Belgian endurance rower competing alone in an Atlantic race was pulled from a life raft roughly 1,100 nautical miles east of Puerto Rico after his boat rolled over in heavy seas, the US Coast Guard says. Per People , officials identify the man as 47-year-old Benoit Bourguet, who was taking part in the World's Toughest Row , a 3,000-mile event from Spain's Canary Islands to Antigua. His boat, the City of Liverpool, was reportedly slammed into twice by "two rogue waves" in 13- to 15-foot swells, capsizing his vessel and forcing him to abandon it. He climbed into a life raft, which was tethered to his overturned watercraft. Bourguet later told rescuers he'd been in distress for about 24 hours. No other race boats have reported problems.

The rescue began around 2am on Wednesday, when Coast Guard members in San Juan picked up an emergency beacon signal from Bourguet's boat, followed by a second distress alert from his personal locator. Race organizers told the Coast Guard they'd lost contact with him, despite repeated attempts. An Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) alert went out to nearby ships, and the 1,092-foot Horten tanker cruised for more than 100 miles over a 12-hour stretch to reach the signal's position, receiving Coast Guard updates throughout the journey.

As the tanker closed in, its crew spotted a person in a life raft, tossed a life ring, and brought Bourguet aboard. The Coast Guard says he was dehydrated but otherwise in overall good condition. Lt. Kenneth Snyder of Coast Guard Sector San Juan praised the "seamless coordination" with the Horten, per a release, adding that the tanker's voluntary participation in AMVER was "critical" to the outcome. Bourguet's transfer from the tanker is being arranged with race officials. CBS News notes that it's been a busy month for the Coast Guard in the area, after members recently rescued a surfer stuck on a reef off the Puerto Rico coast after he'd been missing for more than 30 hours.