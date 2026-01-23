Report: Ryan Wedding Captured in Mexico

Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder for Canada who was among the FBI's top fugitives and faces charges related to multinational drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witness, was arrested Friday, the AP reports, citing "two people familiar with the matter." The 44-year-old, who competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics, was on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list and authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. The arrest is expected to be announced later Friday morning at a news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel in California. Wedding was apprehended in Mexico, one of the AP's sources said.

Wedding was charged in 2024 with running a drug ring that used semitrucks to move cocaine between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California, and Canada. Authorities said his aliases included "El Jefe," "Public Enemy," and "James Conrad Kin." In November, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Wedding had also been indicted on charges of orchestrating the killing of a witness in Colombia to help him avoid extradition to the US. He had been on the run since 2015, when the Mounties sought to arrest him on cocaine trafficking charges, the CBC reports. Authorities say he has been linked to dozens of murders. US authorities released new photos of Wedding last month.