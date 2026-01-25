Top Chef Winner Faces DUI Charges

Top Chef alum Kelsey Barnard Clark is facing a DUI charge after crashing her car in Alabama with her two children inside, police say. Dothan police responded to a single-vehicle crash about 8pm Wednesday, found that a car had hit a mailbox, and identified the driver as Clark, 35, reports People . After conducting a field sobriety test, officers determined she was "unsafe to operate a vehicle due to impairment" and arrested her on a charge of driving under the influence, says Dothan police Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Owens. The intoxication level was not made public.

Local outlet WBRC reported that Clark's two children were in the vehicle at the time but that no one was injured. The children were released to a family member at the scene, while Clark was taken to Dothan City Jail and booked. Clark, a Dothan native, won Season 16 of Top Chef in 2019 and has since appeared as a judge on Netflix's Next Gen Chef. She also owns a restaurant in Dothan and is the author of three cookbooks. Clark has an 8-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, according to People. No information on a court date was immediately available.