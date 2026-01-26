Ye Says He Is 'Deeply Mortified' by Past Behavior

Ye has issued an apology. In a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal headlined "To Those I've Hurt," the rapper formerly known as Kanye West apologized Monday for what he called his "reckless" antisemitic remarks, writing, "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people." Ye, who is is slated to release a new album on Friday, said he is "deeply mortified" by his past behavior and pledged "accountability, treatment, and meaningful change." Ye linked his conduct to a brain injury he says he suffered in a car crash 25 years ago, claiming the damage to his right frontal lobe was not properly diagnosed until 2023 and contributed to a bipolar type 1 diagnosis, NBC News reports.

He wrote that he "lost touch with reality," became "detached" from his "true self," and during a four-month manic episode in early 2025, embraced the swastika, "the most destructive symbol" he could find, even selling T-shirts with the symbol. He said he hit "rock bottom" a few months ago and, at his wife Bianca Censori's urging, sought help, crediting medication, therapy, exercise, and "clean living" with giving him a "new baseline and new center." "I'm not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness," said Ye. "I write today to simply ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home."

"Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst," Ye said. He said he had "found comfort in Reddit forums of all places. Different people speak of being in manic or depressive episodes of a similar nature. I read their stories and realized I was not alone." Ye, who made comments in recent years claiming slavery was a "choice," also apologized to the Black community, the Guardian reports. The community, he said, is "unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us."

The Anti-Defamation League called the apology "long overdue" but said it does not erase his "long history of antisemitism," including a "Heil Hitler" song. "The truest apology would be for him to not engage in antisemitic behavior in the future," an ADL spokesperson said. Ye's comments in recent years prompted a major backlash and cost him corporate partnerships, most notably with Adidas, which ended its Yeezy deal. In late 2023, he apologized, in Hebrew, for his antisemitic remarks but he doubled down on them early last year, declaring, "I LOVE HITLER" and vowing that he would never apologize for his "Jewish remarks."