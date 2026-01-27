NATO Chief: Europe Can't Defend Itself Without US

If Europe envisions defending itself without help from the US, "keep on dreaming," NATO's chief told lawmakers Monday. Addressing the European Parliament in Brussels, Mark Rutte warned that the continent cannot defend itself without the US, even as tensions simmer over President Trump's push to increase American leverage in Greenland and the wider Arctic. "You can't. We can't. We need each other," Rutte said, per the New York Times , arguing that true European self-reliance would require its own nuclear arsenal and defense spending closer to 10% of GDP—double current ambitions.

Rutte's comments followed weeks of unease sparked by Trump's shifting posture on Greenland and his claim during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Europe owes its very existence to US protection. Those remarks irritated many European leaders, though Rutte largely defended them, stressing the need for Arctic strategy and a stronger defense of Greenland. "I think he's right," he said. "President Trump is doing a lot of good stuff," he continued, acknowledging his comments were likely "irritating a lot of you" in the audience.

The former Dutch prime minister's friendly relationship with Trump has ruffled many in Europe. Lawmakers on Monday questioned the murky "framework" the pair agreed upon in regards to Greenland, with some accusing Rutte of overstepping by negotiating on Denmark's behalf. He denied that he had, saying NATO allies were discussing boosting Arctic security while the US, Denmark, and Greenland were involved in separate discussions, per CNN. Some officials say NATO has raised the possibility of US bases in Greenland being granted sovereign status, an idea that received pushback Monday. "We're not going to give any square meter to any country because of threats," said Danish politician Villy Sovndal, per the Times.