Philip Glass Pulls Symphony From Kennedy Center

Philip Glass has decided his new symphony about Abraham Lincoln won't debut at the Kennedy Center after all. The 88-year-old composer has pulled the planned world premiere of his Symphony No. 15, "Lincoln," from the venue. "The values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony," Glass said in a statement, reports the Washington Post. It's the latest protest over President Trump's changes to the organization, which include adding his name to the building. However, the AP notes that an act of Congress is required before the name change becomes official.