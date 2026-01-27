Philip Glass Pulls Symphony From Kennedy Center

Philip Glass has decided his new symphony about Abraham Lincoln won't debut at the Kennedy Center after all. The 88-year-old composer has pulled the planned world premiere of his Symphony No. 15, "Lincoln," from the venue. "The values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony," Glass said in a statement, reports the Washington Post. It's the latest protest over President Trump's changes to the organization, which include adding his name to the building. However, the AP notes that an act of Congress is required before the name change becomes official.
Glass's move came as a surprise to the center, reports the New York Times. The symphony, co-commissioned by the center and the National Symphony Orchestra, was to be a centerpiece of the "250 Years of Us" programming this season. Glass, who received a Kennedy Center Honors award in 2018, draws on multiple Lincoln texts in the piece. Last week, NSO board chair Joan Bialek acknowledged the challenges the center faces, adding that she was "working hard" to get butts back into seats. As the Times reports, attendance has fallen 50% compared with the season before Trump's second inauguration.