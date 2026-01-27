Melania Trump: 'I'm Calling for Unity'

Melania Trump made a brief but rare foray into politics by weighing in on Minneapolis' unrest, reports USA Today:
- "We need to unify," she said on Fox News Tuesday in response to a question about the violence. "I'm calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor [Tim Walz] and the mayor [Jacob Frey], and they're working together to make it peaceful and without riots."
- "I'm against the violence. So, please if you protest, protest in peace," she said. The first lady did not explicitly address the fatal shootings of two protesters.
Much of the interview on Fox & Friends was about the first lady's documentary, Melania, which is out in theaters on Friday. "The audience will see me—how I manage my business, my philanthropy, family preparation for the inauguration, and also establishing the East Wing for the White House—how I manage all of that in 20 days prior to the inauguration," she told Ainsley Earhardt.