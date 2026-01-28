Ilhan Omar Attacked at Town Hall in Minneapolis

A man lunged toward Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and sprayed an unknown substance on her at a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis Tuesday night. The audience cheered as the man was tackled to the ground and subdued, the AP reports. The incident unfolded just after the Minnesota Democrat had renewed her call to dismantle Immigration and Customs Enforcement and urged that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem resign or face impeachment, NBC News reports.

The man moved down the center aisle and appeared to spray a liquid toward Omar as a security guard intercepted him. One person in the room was heard saying the substance "smelled bad." Local leaders who had spoken at the event urged Omar to leave the room and get checked out, but she rejected the idea, saying, "That is what they want." She then told the audience, "We will continue," adding, "These f------ a--holes are not going to get away with this." The event went on after the man was taken out. "We are Minnesota strong. We will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us," Omar said, per KING5.

President Trump has been criticizing Omar almost daily. He called her "garbage" during a Cabinet meeting last month and hours before the town hall incident, he told a crowd in Iowa that immigrants his administration will allow in "have to be proud, not like Ilhan Omar," the AP reports. The attack was condemned by fellow lawmakers including Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. "Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric ... no elected official should face physical attacks," Mace said. "This is not who we are."

