Sports  | 
soccer

Soccer Goalie Saves His Team—With a Goal

Benfica's Anatoliy Trubin scores late, and his team advances in playoffs
Posted Jan 29, 2026 8:29 AM CST

Even Americans who don't follow soccer can appreciate the drama: A player scored in the game's final moments on Wednesday, and the goal advanced his team into the playoffs. But the bizarre part is that the player who scored was a goalkeeper. Anatoliy Trubin of Benefica headed in a ball off a teammate's free kick in the game's 98th minute, reports Fox Sports. Watch the moment here.

Trubin had moved up the field for the free kick in a desperation move, explains the Athletic: Though his team was already up 3-2 against Real Madrid, they needed one more goal to advance to the Champions League knockout phase of 24 teams, thanks to a goal-differential tie-breaker at play. With the clutch goal, Trubin became only the fifth goalkeeper to score in Champions League history.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X