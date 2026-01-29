Soccer Goalie Saves His Team—With a Goal

Even Americans who don't follow soccer can appreciate the drama: A player scored in the game's final moments on Wednesday, and the goal advanced his team into the playoffs. But the bizarre part is that the player who scored was a goalkeeper. Anatoliy Trubin of Benefica headed in a ball off a teammate's free kick in the game's 98th minute, reports Fox Sports . Watch the moment here .

Trubin had moved up the field for the free kick in a desperation move, explains the Athletic: Though his team was already up 3-2 against Real Madrid, they needed one more goal to advance to the Champions League knockout phase of 24 teams, thanks to a goal-differential tie-breaker at play. With the clutch goal, Trubin became only the fifth goalkeeper to score in Champions League history.