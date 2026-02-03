Gabbard Coordinated Call Between Trump, FBI Agents

Tulsi Gabbard's surprise presence at an FBI raid of an election center in Georgia has drawn the criticism of Democrats, but the director of national intelligence is defending herself in a letter to lawmakers. Key points:

Trump directive: Gabbard says President Trump himself asked her to attend the raid in Fulton County, part of an investigation into the 2020 election, reports Axios. "My presence was requested by the President and executed under my broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyze intelligence related to election security, including counter-intelligence, foreign and other malign influence and cybersecurity," she wrote in the letter to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Jim Himes.