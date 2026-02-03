FBI 'Aggressively' Pursuing Leads in Nancy Guthrie Search

The White House is publicly backing the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who investigators believe was kidnapped from her Arizona home. In a social media post Tuesday, the White House urged anybody with information to call 911 and shared a photo of the missing woman, adding, "Our prayers are with the Guthrie family as we hope for Nancy's safe return home." A White House official told the Hill the West Wing has been in contact with Savannah Guthrie as the investigation continues, though it's not clear whether President Trump has spoken with the NBC journalist.

Guthrie, one of the network's most high-profile anchors, has been off the air and is in Arizona while law enforcement searches for her mother. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing Sunday around noon after a friend alerted the family that she had not arrived at church. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that she has significant health issues and depends on medication that can be life-sustaining, warning that going without it for 24 hours "could be fatal." Investigators say they believe she was forcibly removed from her home and are treating the case as a crime, though they have not discussed any potential motive.

"We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at," Nanos said at a Tuesday press conference, where there were few new details about the investigation, per the New York Times. He said it was unclear whether the abduction was targeted or random, or whether there was more than one person involved. Asked if there had been ransom demands, Nanos said, "We have all kinds of investigative leads we're working on," CNN reports. He added, "We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI, they are helping us in in evaluating those leads."

"Every lead and tip is important. We are aggressively pursuing and looking into every single one again," said Jon Edwards, assistant special agent in charge of FBI's Tucson office. "Please help us bring Nancy Guthrie home."