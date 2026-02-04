Despite Gambling Charges, Rozier Must Get Paid: Arbitrator

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier will collect his $26.6 million paycheck this season despite facing federal gambling charges , NBC News reports. An arbitrator has ruled the NBA cannot keep him on unpaid leave, according to his attorney, who said the case turned on contract law, the league's collective bargaining agreement, and what he called a basic "presumption of innocence." Sources tell ESPN Rozier's salary will be released from escrow, where it has been held since December.

Rozier, acquired by the Heat in January, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say that while with the Charlotte Hornets in March 2023, he told a friend he would leave a game in the first quarter with a fake foot injury, and that the friend then shared the tip so others could place bets using inside information. Rozier is seeking to have the charges thrown out; a judge has not yet ruled. The NBA hasn't publicly responded to the arbitration decision, while the Heat declined comment.

The players union, which filed the grievance on Rozier's behalf, said in a statement, "We are pleased with the arbitrator's ruling and remain committed to ensuring Terry's due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process." CBS News reports the arbitration decision could have an impact on the Heat's options for the NBA trade deadline Thursday.