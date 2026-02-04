Toppled Columbus Statue Finds New Life at White House

Christopher Columbus may soon be watching over the White House lawn. President Trump is moving to place a Columbus statue on the south side of the grounds near E Street, according to three people familiar with the plans, in what would be the latest high-profile tweak to the presidential complex, per the Washington Post. The sculpture is a reconstructed version of the monument unveiled in Baltimore by President Reagan in 1984 and thrown into the harbor in 2020 by protesters angered by his role in colonization and genocide. Italian-American politicians and business figures joined with sculptors to piece it back together with charitable funds and federal grants; it's expected to be transferred from a Maryland warehouse to the administration in the coming weeks.