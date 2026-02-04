Politics | Christopher Columbus Toppled Columbus Statue Finds New Life at White House Rebuilt Baltimore monument would mark latest culture-war change to the grounds By Arden Dier withNewser.AI Posted Feb 4, 2026 9:41 AM CST Copied In this Monday, Oct. 9, 1984, file photo, President Reagan addresses a ceremony in Baltimore to unveil a statue of Christopher Columbus. (AP Photo/Lana Harris, File) Christopher Columbus may soon be watching over the White House lawn. President Trump is moving to place a Columbus statue on the south side of the grounds near E Street, according to three people familiar with the plans, in what would be the latest high-profile tweak to the presidential complex, per the Washington Post. The sculpture is a reconstructed version of the monument unveiled in Baltimore by President Reagan in 1984 and thrown into the harbor in 2020 by protesters angered by his role in colonization and genocide. Italian-American politicians and business figures joined with sculptors to piece it back together with charitable funds and federal grants; it's expected to be transferred from a Maryland warehouse to the administration in the coming weeks. The White House declined to discuss the specific plans but made clear how it views the 15th-century explorer. "In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero," said a spokesman. Trump has long cast himself as a defender of Columbus amid fights over monuments and the growing adoption of Indigenous Peoples' Day. He emphasized Columbus Day last year, a move he recently urged Italian Americans to "remember" at the voting booth. He has also included the explorer in his proposed National Garden of American Heroes. If for some reason the new Columbus statue is damaged, there is a backup waiting ready, reports WBFF. In October, the administration similarly restored a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike, torched by protesters in 2020, to its DC park pedestal. Read These Next Melinda French Gates reacts to her ex showing up in new Epstein files. Turning Point reveals lineup for its alternative halftime show. Authorities investigating ransom note in Nancy Guthrie disappearance. Jill Biden's ex-husband is accused of killing his wife. Report an error