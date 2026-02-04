Homan: 700 Immigration Agents to Leave Minnesota

Federal immigration agents are starting to leave Minnesota. Border adviser Tom Homan said Wednesday that roughly 700 federal agents will be pulled out of the state, part of a broader effort to wind down "Operation Metro Surge" in Minneapolis, which has brought more than 3,000 agents into a city with just 600 local officers, per NBC News . Homeland Security officials say about 3,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested during the two-month operation. The drawdown, accompanied by a consolidated chain of command in Minneapolis, follows nationwide protests and intense scrutiny after federal agents fatally shot two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Top officials initially labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist" before any full investigation; Trump later called the killing "very unfortunate" and spoke of "de-escalation," though he went on to describe Pretti as an "agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist" on Friday after video showed Pretti kicking an immigration enforcement vehicle. Homan cited increased collaboration and "a safer environment" for the change, per the AP. But tensions remain high, with near-daily viral videos of clashes in the city. On Tuesday, immigration agents drew guns as they arrested activists who'd been tailing them. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was previously arrested while covering a protest in a church, raising fears about First Amendment violations. There have also been reports of tear gas used on peaceful protesters and children.