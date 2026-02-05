Guy Accused of Breaking Into Little Caesars to Sell Pizzas

Customers who braved a North Carolina snowstorm for pizza may have gotten more than they ordered. Police in Kinston say 41-year-old ex-employee Jonathon Hackett is accused of breaking into a Little Caesars after hours, firing up the kitchen, and selling pizzas to unsuspecting customers—then pocketing the cash, the News & Observer reports.

In a statement, police said Hackett allegedly entered the restaurant on two separate occasions, starting with a Sunday night visit after a major storm dumped up to 14 inches of snow on the area. During that first break-in, he's accused of making pizzas, selling them, and keeping all the proceeds.

When Hackett allegedly returned for a second attempt, employees were inside and tried to block him from getting in, police said. That confrontation turned into a physical fight, and Hackett was injured before being taken to a hospital. He was arrested after being treated, WSOC reports. Hackett now faces a stack of charges: felony breaking and/or entering, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and a curfew violation. Investigators didn't say how many pizzas were made or sold during the unauthorized "shift," the Charlotte Observer reports.