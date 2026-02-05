Mickey Lolich Carried Tigers With 3 World Series Wins

Mickey Lolich, the left-handed workhorse who won three complete games to carry the Detroit Tigers to the 1968 World Series title, died Wednesday. He was 85 and died in an assisted living facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan, said his wife, Joyce. Lolich spent 16 seasons in the majors, primarily with Detroit, compiling a 217-191 record and 2,832 strikeouts, with seven seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. Overshadowed in 1968's regular season by teammate Denny McLain's 31 wins, the New York Times reports, Lolich went 17-9, then took over in October. "It was always somebody else," he once told the Detroit Free Press , "but my day had finally come."

Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending champions, Lolich beat Nelson Briles in Game 2 while pitching through a groin infection and hitting the only home run of his career. He defeated Briles again in Game 5 to keep Detroit alive. In Game 7, he outdueled future Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, giving up one run in a 4-1 victory that clinched the Tigers' first championship since 1945 and earned him Series MVP honors. He remains the only American League left-hander to win three complete games in a World Series.

Born in Portland, Oregon, Michael Stephen Lolich was signed by the Tigers in 1958 and broke through as a starter in 1964, going 18-9. A sergeant in the Michigan Air National Guard, he missed about two weeks of the 1967 season when he was activated during Detroit's civil unrest. His peak years came in the early 1970s: He went 25-14 with 29 complete games and 308 strikeouts in 1971, then 22-14 in 1972, surpassing 300 innings pitched each year from 1971 to 1974. He was selected to three All-Star teams.

Since Lolich's feat, only two pitchers have won three games in a single World Series: Arizona's Randy Johnson in 2001 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025. But they pitched fewer innings and got their third victories in relief, per the AP. Lolich and his wife owned and ran a doughnut and pastry shop for 18 years in Lake Orion, near Detroit. "I doubt any other ballplayer has ever made that transition—from the diamond to doughnuts," he wrote. "But I did."