Minute Maid Ends Iconic Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate

Shoppers who grew up cracking open those silver tubes of slushy orange juice concentrate will have to say a sentimental goodbye. Coca-Cola says it will phase out Minute Maid frozen juice concentrate in the US and Canada, ending an 80-year run for the freezer-aisle staple, NBC News reports. The company said it's pulling out of the frozen can business as it shifts toward drinks that align more closely with current buying habits in a "strongly" growing juice market. Translation: Customers prefer fresh juice, the AP reports.

The frozen products will be discontinued in the first quarter of 2026, with supplies expected to last in stores through about April. The move is stirring nostalgia and irritation online, with some fans lamenting the loss of a cheap way to make everything from punch to margaritas. "NOOOOOO! This is my literal childhood," wrote one mourner on Instagram. In addition to OJ concentrate, other frozen juice concentrates including lemonade and limeade are also leaving stores, People reports. But don't worry: Tropicana's frozen concentrates are still available.

Frozen orange juice concentrate dates back to 1940s research that made orange juice easier to ship and store, and the product helped launch the brand that became Minute Maid in 1946.