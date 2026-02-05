Crown Dropped by Louvre Thieves Is Crumpled

When thieves busted into the Louvre in a high-profile burglary last year, they dropped a historic crown as they escaped. Now, the Paris museum is providing a first look at the damage, and it's no mere dent. While the crown is "nearly intact," it is "badly deformed," the museum said. However, Louvre officials say the emerald- and diamond-studded crown of Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III, will be fully restored, reports AFP .

The museum says the first damage occurred when the burglars tried to pull the crown through a narrow opening they had cut into its glass display case in the Apollo Gallery, per the New York Times. It was further damaged when the thieves dropped it on the sidewalk outside the museum. On the bright side, all of the crown's components remain except one of its eight golden eagles. It still holds all 56 of its emeralds and is missing only 10 of its 1,354 diamonds, which the museum says will allow experts to restore it "to its original state" without rebuilding it from scratch.

A committee chaired by Louvre president Laurence des Cars will oversee the restoration, to be performed by a specialist selected through a competitive process. Authorities say all four suspected members of the robbery team are in custody, but the person believed to have orchestrated the heist—and eight other stolen pieces, including a diamond-laden tiara that also belonged to Eugénie—remain unaccounted for.