Team USA Names Its Flagbearers

Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will do the honors at Olympics
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 3, 2026 3:17 PM CST
Erin Jackson of the United States hoists an American flag after winning the gold medal in the women's 500-meter speedskating race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.   (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)

Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will be the US flagbearers for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, per the AP.

  • Jackson, 33, is the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Games. She won in Beijing in 2022.
  • Del Duca, a 34-year-old Army sergeant, is the first bobsledder in 70 years to carry the flag into an opening ceremony.

  • It's a "tremendous honor," Jackson said. "It's a moment that reflects far more than one individual—it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport."
  • Del Duca, with deep Italian roots, said the honor is especially meaningful as the games are in Italy.
  • The opening ceremony will be unique, with events spread across several Italian cities. It begins at 2pm ET on Friday, per USA Today, which has more details.

