Sports | 2026 Winter Olympics Team USA Names Its Flagbearers Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will do the honors at Olympics By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Feb 3, 2026 3:17 PM CST Copied Erin Jackson of the United States hoists an American flag after winning the gold medal in the women's 500-meter speedskating race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file) Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will be the US flagbearers for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, per the AP. Jackson, 33, is the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Games. She won in Beijing in 2022. Del Duca, a 34-year-old Army sergeant, is the first bobsledder in 70 years to carry the flag into an opening ceremony. It's a "tremendous honor," Jackson said. "It's a moment that reflects far more than one individual—it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport." Del Duca, with deep Italian roots, said the honor is especially meaningful as the games are in Italy. The opening ceremony will be unique, with events spread across several Italian cities. It begins at 2pm ET on Friday, per USA Today, which has more details.