US Figure Skater May Have a Surprise Music Snag

Amber Glenn's first Olympic gold medal has come with some off-ice controversy. On Sunday, Glenn helped the US win the team event for figure skating. Hours later, Canadian artist Seb McKinnon, who produces music under the name CLANN, took to social media to object to the use of his song "The Return," which Glenn had used in her free skate—and has been using for the past two years without issue, per the AP . "So just found out an Olympic figure skater used one of my songs without permission for their routine," he wrote. "It aired all over the world ... what? Is that usual practice for the Olympics?"

Figure skaters are required to obtain permission for the music they use, but that process is hardly straightforward. Sometimes the label or record producer owns the copyright, other times the artist themselves, and often there are multiple parties involved. Skaters sometimes will piece together different cuts of music, too. Throw in third-party companies such as ClicknClear that try to smooth out the permission process, and the entire copyright issue becomes murky and nuanced. According to McKinnon, "The deal I have with my label is that I alone can give the OK to license my music."

Glenn was not available for comment on the music issue early Monday. She planned to take the day off from training and then leave Milan to practice elsewhere ahead of the individual women's event, which begins Feb. 17 with the short program. It was not immediately clear if she would have to change her music choice. The issue is not the first bit of controversy involving Glenn at the Milan Cortina Games. The outspoken LGBTQ+ rights activist said she has received threats on social media after saying during a pre-Olympics press conference that the queer community is going through a "hard time" amid the political climate under President Trump.

"I was disappointed because I've never had so many people wish me harm before, just for being me and speaking about being decent—human rights and decency," Glenn said Sunday night, wearing an LGBTQ+ pin on her team jacket during the team medal ceremony. "So that was really disappointing," Glenn said, "and I do think it kind of lowered that excitement for this."