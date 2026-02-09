Trump Blasts Bad Bunny Halftime Show as 'Worst Ever'

Bad Bunny's halftime show drew lots of praise and lots of criticism, with President Trump the most prominent voice in the latter camp. Trump called the show "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" in a Truth Social post. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence." Most of the show was in Spanish, which Trump and many of the critics pointed out. "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote.

"Nah, I like my half time shows in English from ppl who love America," wrote Megyn Kelly on X. The sentiment was a familiar one on the right, and Fox News rounds up more examples. Counter: Some familiar names to NFL fans disagreed. "Did I understand a single word of it?" asked former star JJ Watt. "I did not. Was it a vibe? It was." Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals had a similar take: "Idk what bro is saying but ayeeeee It's Lit!!" The Seattle Seahawks team account praised Bad Bunny in Spanish, which, translated, reads: "Much more than an artist. A voice that represents millions. Thank you Benito." (The Puerto Rican singer's given name is Benito.) USA Today rounds up other reactions from the sports world.