Winter Olympics Medals Are Falling Apart

Some of the first medals awarded at the Winter Olympics are already falling apart. Organizers of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games say they are urgently examining why multiple medals have separated from their ribbons soon after being awarded. US alpine skier Breezy Johnson, who took gold in the women's downhill, displayed her broken medal at a news conference, holding up the detached pieces for reporters. "Don't jump in them. I was jumping in excitement, and it broke," she said, per the AP . "I'm sure somebody will fix it. It's not crazy broken, but a little broken."

Johnson explained, "So there's the medal. And there's the ribbon. And here's the little piece that is supposed to go into the ribbon to hold the medal, and yeah, it came apart." Figure skater Alysa Liu reported the same problem in a social media video after winning gold with the US team, joking that her medal apparently didn't need a ribbon. "We are paying maximum attention to this matter, as the medal is the dream of the athletes, so we want that obviously in the moment they are given it that everything is absolutely perfect, because we really consider it to be the most important moment," said Andrea Francisi, the chief games operations officer for the Milan Cortina organizing committee. "So we are working on it."

The issue is not limited to Team USA, the BBC reports. A video posted by Germany's biathlon squad shows a bronze medal slipping off its ribbon as athletes celebrated at their hotel. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee says it is waiting on the host organizers to sort out the defect; it is not yet clear whether athletes will be issued replacements. Questions over medal quality have surfaced before: by early 2025, Paris 2024 had fielded 220 requests—about 4% of all medals awarded—for replacements because of wear, tarnishing, or other damage.