King Charles: We'll Cooperate With Police on Andrew

King Charles sounds like he's had it with his disgraced brother Andrew. Buckingham Palace said Monday that it will cooperate with any police investigation—including in regard to new allegations the former prince shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy about 15 years ago, reports the BBC .

The latest batch of Epstein files suggest Andrew passed along to Epstein reports of a tour he took of Southeast Asia in his capacity as trade representative, along with investment opportunities described as "confidential" in Afghanistan, per the BBC. Police say they have opened an inquiry after receiving a formal complaint about misconduct in public office from an anti-monarchy campaigner, reports the AP. The controversy intensified for the king on Monday as he was heckled during a visit to Lancashire, notes People.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" a man shouted as Charles visited a train station. The king did not respond, and others in the crowd booed the question. Prince William and Catherine also weighed in on the scandal for the first time Monday, saying they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations and that their "thoughts remain focused on the victims."