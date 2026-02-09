William, Kate Voice Concern Over Epstein Revelations

Prince William and Princess Catherine have broken their silence on the latest Jeffrey Epstein disclosures. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Monday the couple are "deeply concerned by the continuing revelations" from recently released US Justice Department files tied to Epstein, and that "their thoughts remain focused on the victims," per the Washington Post . It's the first time the prince and princess of Wales have publicly addressed the fallout, which has again drawn attention to William's uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The newest batch of documents appears to underscore Andrew's long-running connection to Epstein. They include an apparent photo of Andrew kneeling over a woman on a floor, and a 2010 email in which Andrew appears to offer Epstein dinner and "lots of privacy" at Buckingham Palace weeks after his house arrest ended in 2010. Andrew, stripped of his royal titles in October after allegations in Virginia Giuffre's memoir became public, continues to deny wrongdoing; the latest material does not allege criminal conduct by him.

The statement from the prince and princess comes as William travels to Saudi Arabia, where he's to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, per CNN. King Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, also put emphasis on "the victims" in a comment last week. The scandal's reach extends beyond the palace to the prime minister's office. Peter Mandelson was removed as Britain's ambassador to Washington last year over his ties to Epstein. And on Sunday, Morgan McSweeney, top aide to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stepped down over his role in Mandelson's appointment.