Malinowski Concedes Surprise Defeat in NJ Dem Primary

Former Rep. Tom Malinowski won't be returning to the House to represent New Jersey. Malinowski on Tuesday conceded to Analilia Mejia, a progressive activist and former political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the Democratic primary to replace Gov. Mikie Sherrill in the House, per the AP . The special election is being held to fill Sherrill's vacated seat. Mejia will now face Republican nominee Joe Hathaway in April.

"It is essential that we send a Democrat to Washington to fill this seat, not a rubber stamp for Trump," said Malinowski in a statement. The Hill notes that its Decision Desk HQ had actually favored Malinowski as of Thursday; it soon took that call back after more and more ballots for Mejia started coming in. Less than 1,000 votes separated the two, with Mejia in the lead, as of noon on Tuesday. "I look forward to supporting [Mejia] in the April general election," Malinowski said.

The New York Times notes that this is somewhat of a surprise development for Malinowski, who had the name recognition and had outraised Mejia. However, in recent weeks, a super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, disseminated attack ads against Malinowski over his vote during President Trump's first term to OK funds for immigration enforcement. An AIPAC spokesman last month suggested the attacks were also due to Malinowski, a longtime supporter of Israel, "talking about conditioning aid" there, per the Times.