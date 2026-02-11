Lindsey Vonn: 3rd Surgery on Leg Was a Success

Lindsey Vonn had a "successful" third surgery on her broken left leg following her downhill crash at the Olympics, the 41-year-old American skier said in a Wednesday Instagram post . "Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago," Vonn wrote below a photo of her giving a thumbs up sign from her hospital bed with a metal frame attached to her leg.

Subsequent photos showed her interacting with a medical professional from her bed, as well as a pile of flower bouquets. "I'm making progress and while it is slow, I know I'll be ok." The AP reports Vonn said on Monday that her complex tibia fracture would "require multiple surgeries to fix properly."

"Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world," Vonn added. "Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for."