Investigators looking for Nancy Guthrie in Arizona thought they had a lead, but that lead appears to have petered out. A 36-year-old man identified only as Carlos says he was stopped in his car on Tuesday evening in Rio Rico and detained for several hours as part of the search for Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie who vanished on Feb. 1, per the New York Times . "They told me I was being detained for kidnapping, and I asked them, "Kidnapping of who?'" Carlos told ABC15 .

He said he has no idea who Nancy Guthrie is, or Savannah Guthrie, for that matter. "I don't follow the news," he told CBS News. The AP notes that Rio Rico is about an hour away from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson-area home. After an FBI- and sheriff-led court-approved search of Carlos' home there that he shares with his wife and mother-in-law, he said that he was released early Wednesday, his wrists swollen from handcuffs. "I hope they get the suspect, because I'm not it," he said, per the Times. "They better do their job and find the suspect that did it so that they can clear my name."

A sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed only that a property search in Rio Rico had been completed. The apparent false lead came a day after recovered Nest doorbell footage showed a masked, possibly armed figure on Nancy Guthrie's porch on the night she vanished. Authorities haven't said whether they believed Carlos matched the person in the video, while Savannah Guthrie has urged anyone who recognizes the masked figure to contact law enforcement.