Police Raid California 'Bikini Cafe,' Arrest 17

A southern California coffee shop marketed as a "bikini café" has been shut down and its owners arrested after police said the Garden Grove business violated multiple city codes, including rules on public nudity and alcohol, KTLA reports. Officers raided DD Café on McFadden Avenue on Thursday after receiving a complaint, the Los Angeles Times reports. Investigators found employees serving customers in bikinis or partially undressed, Sgt. Nick Jensen of the Garden Grove Police Department told the Orange County Register . Authorities said the business was not licensed to sell alcohol but did so anyway, leading to alcohol-related citations on top of other alleged violations involving public decency and business operations.

Seventeen people were taken into custody during the enforcement action, including the café's owners, police said. City code enforcement officials also "red-tagged" the building, ordering it closed until unspecified building violations are fixed. No additional information on the specific charges or the identities of those arrested was immediately released. Jensen said this is not the first time Garden Grove police have targeted a bikini-themed coffee shop and suggested investigators suspect similar establishments may be operating elsewhere in the city. Such cafés, which promote scantily clad staff as part of their business model, have prompted complaints and regulatory scrutiny in various communities nationwide.