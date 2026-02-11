Suspect in Canada Mass Shooting Is Female: Authorities

In a remote British Columbia town of about 2,400 people, police are working to determine what happened in the mass shooting that left nine dead, plus the suspect, Tuesday . RCMP described the suspect as a "female in a dress with brown hair," CTV News reports. Police were called to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20pm for an active shooter and found multiple victims inside; the suspected shooter was also discovered dead of what appears to be a self-inflicted wound, authorities say. Six others were found dead at the school, a seventh died en route to hospital, and two more were airlifted with serious injuries. Roughly 25 additional people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local clinic. Two more victims were later found dead in a home police say is linked to the attack, and officers continue to search other properties.

An emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in place was lifted before 6pm, with police saying they do not believe there are additional suspects or an ongoing threat. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity, information on the weapon or weapons, or the ages of the victims. "We are not in a place now to be able to understand … what may have motivated this tragedy," a RCMP commander said. Both local schools are closed for the rest of the week. Prime Minister Mark Carney and BC Premier David Eby offered condolences, with Carney postponing planned announcements and travel. The mayor of Tumbler Ridge says in such a small community, he expects to know every one of the victims, the BBC reports. This is Canada's worst mass shooting since a 2020 shooting spree left 16 dead, and is among the country's worst mass killings ever, Reuters reports.