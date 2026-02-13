Steak 'n Shake Ditches Microwaves

Steak 'n Shake is breaking up with the microwave, USA Today reports. The burger-and-shake chain says every location will ditch the device by April 15 as part of a push to make its food taste better and be cooked using "traditional methods" only, per a social media announcement posted Thursday. "Quality restaurants don't need microwaves," the Indianapolis-based company declared, adding, "Eat Real Food." (As the Independent reports, the move sparked some customers to wonder why the chain even had microwaves in the first place, seeing as their main offerings are burgers, fries, and milkshakes.) The move is the latest in a series of changes the chain has tied to health and quality since aligning itself with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" or "MAHA" campaign.