Spielberg Donates $25K to Van Der Beek Family Fund

Steven Spielberg has quietly stepped in to help James Van Der Beek's family, contributing $25,000 to a GoFundMe set up after the actor's death from colorectal cancer. The fund, launched by friends to support Van Der Beek's widow, Kimberly, and their six children after cancer treatment costs "left the family out of funds," had surged past $2.1 million as of Friday morning, well beyond its original $550,000 target and updated $1.5 million goal, per the Hollywood Reporter. Van Der Beek's longtime on-screen obsession with Spielberg—his Dawson character famously idolized the director—came full circle after Spielberg surprised fans with a video message at a Dawson's Creek reunion last year.