Olympic Village Was Apparently a Little Light on Condoms

Condoms at the Olympic Village didn't just go fast—they vanished in what one Italian outlet is calling record time. The Guardian reports that condoms handed out to athletes at the Winter Games were gone in three days, at least according to an anonymous competitor who spoke to the Italian newspaper La Stampa. "The supplies ran out," the athlete said, adding that organizers had promised more but hadn't said when they would arrive.

La Stampa criticized the planning, noting that organizers stocked "not even 10,000" condoms for the roughly 3,000 athletes in the village—far fewer than the 300,000 available to about 10,500 athletes at the Paris Summer Games, a supply that worked out to roughly two per athlete per day. KFI AM notes it's the first time that the condom supply has been depleted at the Games.

Local officials have framed the giveaway as routine public-health policy rather than something to giggle about. Lombardy's regional governor said on social media that providing free condoms has been standard Olympic practice since the 1988 Seoul Games, intended to promote awareness and prevention of sexually transmitted infections.

Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart helped highlight the program—and its branding—by posting a viral Instagram clip showing condoms marked with the Lombardy region's yellow logo, declaring, "I found them. They have everything you need." Cosmopolitan has more on the various rules that athletes must adhere to in the village, though obviously the intimacy ban put in place during COVID has since been lifted.